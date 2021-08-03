Syed Fakhar Imam welcome Korean investment of US$ 700,000 under KOPIA

UrduPoint.com

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday welcomed Korea's investment of US$ 700,000 in the development of agriculture sector in Pakistan through Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) and said that under the initiative technologies will be imported and customized to the local environments

Talking to a delegation headed by Hur Taewoong, Administrator Rural Development Administration (RDA), Korea, who called on the minister, Imam said that through KOPIA Pakistan Center, bilateral cooperation will expand in the field of agriculture machinery, agricultural inputs and protected agriculture development.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan Sur Sangpyo along with Director Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Pakistan Centre Dr. Cho Gyoungrae.

Fakhar appreciated the support of the Republic of Korea in transferring the technology for small scale farming machinery and vegetable seed production system to Pakistan.

Minister said that the introduction of aeroponic technology for potato seed production, post-harvest management technology in chilli crop in addition with introduction of rye grass as a high yielding fodder will enhance overall production yield.

Fakhar apprised the delegation about the livestock sector in Pakistan and the need for development of value-added animal products.

He expressed hope for further enhancing the volume and quality of trade-able agricultural products between the two countries and assured full support for further cooperation by the Government of Pakistan.

Both delegations agreed to expand the cooperation in the field of machinery and vegetable seed production.

