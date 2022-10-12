UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Will Sustain Close Engagement With US On Semiconductor Industry - Economic Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Taiwan Will Sustain Close Engagement With US on Semiconductor Industry - Economic Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Taiwan will sustain its partnership with the United States and other countries on advancing semiconductor manufacturing amid global supply chain concerns and heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwanese Minister for Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua said on Tuesday.

"Taiwan will continue to work closely with our global partners, especially the United States, to engage in the development of advanced semiconductor manufacturing," Wang said during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Taiwan's semiconductor manufacturing industry is both essential to the global high-tech economy and reliant on other countries for success, Wang also said. If Taiwan were to become involved in a conflict, market impacts would be felt across the world, including in the US and China, Wang said.

The statement comes following increased competition between Washington and Beijing in the semiconductor industry and Indo-Pacific region alike.

US President Joe Biden in August signed legislation authorizing $52 billion in subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturing in an effort to counter Chinese advancements in the area.

The global semiconductor supply chain was stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures in China and elsewhere, prompting countries to review and revise their approach to sourcing the products, which are essential to modern computing technologies.

Additionally, US-China relations were strained in recent months due to visits by US lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan despite objections from Beijing. The disagreement resulted in increased Chinese military activity around the island, as well as condemnation of the trips.

US-Taiwan relations under the Biden administration are robust and continuing to grow, Wang said. The US and Taiwan are engaged in a lot of dialogue, including on supply chain cooperation, according to Wang.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Condemnation China Washington Beijing Nancy United States August Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.