Tanker With US LNG for Ukraine Arrives at Terminal in Poland - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States has reached a Polish terminal to then be delivered to Ukraine, Polish media reported.

"A tanker with a cargo of US LNG arrived at an LNG terminal in Swinoujscie [a port city in the northwest of Poland]; the Polish Oil Mining and Gas Extraction S.A.

bought the cargo and resold it to the Ukrainian consumer," the Polish Press Agency said on Wednesday.

According to the report, the tanker has a 75,000 tonnage capacity which upon regasification will total 100 million cubic meters (3.5 billion cubic feet) of natural gas. It will then be loaded into the Polish gas pipeline network and be transferred to Ukraine, presumably, by the end of the year.