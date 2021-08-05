UrduPoint.com

Tarin Commends FBR Over Record Revenue Collection In July

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

Tarin commends FBR over record revenue collection in July

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Thursday commended the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over record revenue collection during the first month (July) of current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Thursday commended the performance of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) over record revenue collection during the first month (July) of current fiscal year.

Chairing a meeting of the APEX Committee on broadening the tax base and integration of retail businesses here, he said that the outstanding revenue collection of Rs 413 billion during the month is a reflection of Government's prudent policies for sustained economic growth.

The revenue collection of Rs 413 billion is 21% above the target set for the month.

This clearly indicates that fiscal consolidation efforts are on track with key focus to broaden tax base by using artificial intelligence and innovative ways for bringing more people into the tax net, he added.

The minister directed FBR to continue its diligent efforts for enhancing the tax collection.

SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Chairman FBR and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shaukat Tarin July FBR Government Billion

Recent Stories

17 athletes to represent UAE in Abu Dhabi Grand Sl ..

17 athletes to represent UAE in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour in Mia ..

9 minutes ago
 Khokhar, Nishter discuss relief, rehabilitation me ..

Khokhar, Nishter discuss relief, rehabilitation measures for deprived people

1 minute ago
 Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister seeks report on temple ransacking i ..

Chief Minister seeks report on temple ransacking incident

1 minute ago
 Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue to gro ..

Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue to grow 39% in 2021

41 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan directs Interior s ..

Election Commission of Pakistan directs Interior secretary to complete delimitat ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.