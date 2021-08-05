Tarin commends FBR over record revenue collection in July

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Thursday commended the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over record revenue collection during the first month (July) of current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Thursday commended the performance of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) over record revenue collection during the first month (July) of current fiscal year.

Chairing a meeting of the APEX Committee on broadening the tax base and integration of retail businesses here, he said that the outstanding revenue collection of Rs 413 billion during the month is a reflection of Government's prudent policies for sustained economic growth.

The revenue collection of Rs 413 billion is 21% above the target set for the month.

This clearly indicates that fiscal consolidation efforts are on track with key focus to broaden tax base by using artificial intelligence and innovative ways for bringing more people into the tax net, he added.

The minister directed FBR to continue its diligent efforts for enhancing the tax collection.

SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Chairman FBR and other senior officers participated in the meeting.