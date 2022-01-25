UrduPoint.com

Tea Imports Increase By 5.14pc In 1st Half

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

The tea imports into the country witnessed an increase of 5.14 during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The tea imports into the country witnessed an increase of 5.14 during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The tea imports during July-December (2021-22) stood at $300.604 million against the imports of $285.907 million during July-December (2020-21), according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports, however decreased by 1.21 percent during the period under review as these contracted from 129,958 metric tons to 128,379 metric tons, the data revealed.

The overall food imports increased by 22.88 percent from $3905.024 million last year to $4798.332 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports increased by 9.

34 percent during the month of December 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The tea imports during December 2021 were recorded at $57.161 million against the imports of $52.276 million in December 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports went up by 3.67 percent in December 2021 as compared to the imports of $55.138 million in November 2021, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports of the country during the first half of current financial year witnessed an increase of 24.71% by going up to $15.102 billion as compared with the exports of $12.110 billion of last year.

The imports also registered about 65.94% growth as these went up from $ 24.454 billion in 1st half of the last year to $40.580 billion during current year, the PBS data revealed.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same November December 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Widow killed over land dispute

Widow killed over land dispute

6 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through ..

Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through Vocational Training

6 minutes ago
 Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

6 minutes ago
 Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under w ..

Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under watchful eye of US

6 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Business ..

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Businesspeople on Wednesday - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 Court awards death in dual murder case

Court awards death in dual murder case

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.