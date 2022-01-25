Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The tea imports into the country witnessed an increase of 5.14 during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The tea imports during July-December (2021-22) stood at $300.604 million against the imports of $285.907 million during July-December (2020-21), according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports, however decreased by 1.21 percent during the period under review as these contracted from 129,958 metric tons to 128,379 metric tons, the data revealed.

The overall food imports increased by 22.88 percent from $3905.024 million last year to $4798.332 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports increased by 9.

34 percent during the month of December 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The tea imports during December 2021 were recorded at $57.161 million against the imports of $52.276 million in December 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports went up by 3.67 percent in December 2021 as compared to the imports of $55.138 million in November 2021, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports of the country during the first half of current financial year witnessed an increase of 24.71% by going up to $15.102 billion as compared with the exports of $12.110 billion of last year.

The imports also registered about 65.94% growth as these went up from $ 24.454 billion in 1st half of the last year to $40.580 billion during current year, the PBS data revealed.

