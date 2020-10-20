UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Stepping Up Online Recruitment During Pandemic - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has forced terrorists to actively go online and take into account the isolation factor in recruitment, Yuri Kokov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said.

"In the current conditions, terrorists are going online even more actively.

The spread of radical sentiments in society due to the psychological consequences of widespread lockdowns, including depression, social isolation, loss of income and other factors, are becoming a breeding ground for their propaganda and recruiting activities," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to Kokov, the pandemic and the crisis phenomena caused by it in the social and economic sphere "exacerbated the existing security threats and provoked the emergence of new ones."

