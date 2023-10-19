Open Menu

Tesla Disappoints In Quarterly Results As Discounts Bite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tesla disappoints in quarterly results as discounts bite

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Tesla's results for the third quarter missed analyst estimates on Wednesday, as the Elon Musk-run company was hit by higher costs and the fallout from price discounts.

The Texas-based electric vehicle giant said sales in the July to September period reached $23.35 billion, lower than the $24.19 billion forecasted by analysts polled by Factset.

The company also saw net profits come in less than hoped for, at 66 cents per share instead of 73 cents forecasted.

Musk has undertaken multiple price cuts throughout 2023 on vehicles, telling investors in April that the company has taken the view that pushing for higher sales is the right choice versus taking a bigger margin.

The move, which saw some prices cut by one third, came as more EVs from legacy carmakers like General Motors and Ford are hitting dealerships.

But those rivals have been punished by a major strike in the United States, something that Tesla will not have to navigate.

The price cuts have made investors nervous and Tesla's share price slid more than seven percent in the last month.

The Tesla stock valuation however still dwarfs other US car makers and it has more than doubled in 2023, comforting Musk's position as one of the world's two richest people.

Also rattling nerves, Tesla reported earlier this month that its new auto deliveries fell in the third quarter to 435,059 units because of downtimes at factories in Shanghai and Austin.

Production overall declined 10 percent from the second quarter to 430,488, according to the figures.

But Tesla on Wednesday confirmed that its full-year volume target of 1.8 million vehicles remained unchanged.

Tesla also said that it will stick to the timetable and release the new Cybertruck, Tesla's futuristic answer to the American pickup truck, by the end of this year.

- 'Look silly' -

The company insisted that investing in AI and software that will soon deliver autonomous driving was the right investment.

"Autonomy will make all of these numbers look silly," Musk said on an earnings call in July.

While the market for electric vehicles has been on an unquestioned growth trajectory, signs emerged recently that the boom could be slowing.

General Motors said Tuesday it was delaying the conversion of a plant to produce electric vehicle (EV) trucks, citing changes in demand as a factor.

And higher interest rates have put a further brake on new car-buying after surfing on more than a decade of super low interest rates that enticed shoppers towards trading up to the latest models.

Musk's unique status as a visionary entrepreneur who created SpaceX and Tesla has taken a knock since his buyout a year ago of Twitter, now renamed X, for $44 billion.

The tycoon's stewardship of X has proven to be tumultuous with lower advertiser spending and the platform increasingly seen as a toxic breeding ground for unmoderated speech and conspiracy theories.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Twitter Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Shanghai Price Austin United States SpaceX April July September Market All From Share Ford General Motors Tesla Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

7 minutes ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

7 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

4 hours ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

11 hours ago
ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

12 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

12 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

13 hours ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

13 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

13 hours ago
 KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender eq ..

KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender equality in KP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business