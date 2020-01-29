UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 400 Points To Close At 41,898 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 400 points to close at 41,898 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,898.70 points as compared to 42,299.19 points on the last working day with the negative change of 400.49 points (0.95%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,898.70 points as compared to 42,299.19 points on the last working day with the negative change of 400.49 points (0.95%).

A total of 197,137,000 shares were traded compared to the trade 189,002,866 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.4 billion as compared to Rs 6.715 billion during last trading day.

Total 353 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 106 recorded gain and 236 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 22,725,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.16, Hascol petrol with a volume of 17,877,000 and price per share of Rs 25.47 and Maple leaf with a volume of 10,855,500 and price per share of Rs 24.99.

Indus DyeingXD recorded the maximum increase of Rs 26.23 per share, closing at Rs 503.23 while Service Ind.Ltd XB was runner up with the increase of Rs 22.23 per share, closing at Rs 902.23.

Siemens Pak.XD recorded maximum decrease of Rs 35.97 per share, closing at Rs 618.03 whereas prices of Archroma Pak decreased by Rs 34.92 per share closing at Rs 600.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Archroma Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Service Industries Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

8 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

11 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

12 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

16 minutes ago

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro posted as MS LUMHS hospital ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.