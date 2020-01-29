The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 400 points to close at 41,898 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,898.70 points as compared to 42,299.19 points on the last working day with the negative change of 400.49 points (0.95%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,898.70 points as compared to 42,299.19 points on the last working day with the negative change of 400.49 points (0.95%).

A total of 197,137,000 shares were traded compared to the trade 189,002,866 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.4 billion as compared to Rs 6.715 billion during last trading day.

Total 353 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 106 recorded gain and 236 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 22,725,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.16, Hascol petrol with a volume of 17,877,000 and price per share of Rs 25.47 and Maple leaf with a volume of 10,855,500 and price per share of Rs 24.99.

Indus DyeingXD recorded the maximum increase of Rs 26.23 per share, closing at Rs 503.23 while Service Ind.Ltd XB was runner up with the increase of Rs 22.23 per share, closing at Rs 902.23.

Siemens Pak.XD recorded maximum decrease of Rs 35.97 per share, closing at Rs 618.03 whereas prices of Archroma Pak decreased by Rs 34.92 per share closing at Rs 600.08.