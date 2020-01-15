UrduPoint.com
Three Chambers Agree To Make Special Economic Zone

Three chambers agree to make special economic zone

The presidents of three Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday announced to work mutually for early establishment of a special economic zone during a joint meeting at the SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ): The presidents of three Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday announced to work mutually for early establishment of a special economic zone during a joint meeting at the SCCI.

They also found out ways and opportunities to jazz up the pace of increasing business, trade and export activities in Pakistan's first ever Golden Economic Triangle comprising on three industrial Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat districts.

The meeting was told that the the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) had very strong relations with the other chambers and the SCCI had also been endorsing encouraging steps taken or initiated by the business community.

The meeting was told that Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala Chambers of Commerce and Industry had also signed an MoU for establishing a joint committee on Golden Economic Triangle that would consolidate and resolve the issues pertaining to the SMEs based sector of the region and would present recommendations to the federal and provincial governments.

Mian Umer Saleem, the President Gujranwala Chamber and Soban Zaheer Butt, President Gujrat Chamber also addressed the meeting.

They said that the joint venture between the three chambers would encourage and pave the way for development of industries the region.

