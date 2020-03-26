UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timesaco Launches Delivery Mechanism To Provide Items Of Necessities In Twin Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:25 PM

Timesaco launches delivery mechanism to provide items of necessities in twin cities

The Chinese mobility services company, Timesaco, has launched a instant delivery mechanism 'Help Buy' under the platform of 'Tatu Mobility' to provide items of daily necessities to the people of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at their doorstep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chinese mobility services company, Timesaco, has launched a instant delivery mechanism 'Help Buy' under the platform of 'Tatu Mobility' to provide items of daily necessities to the people of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at their doorstep.

Timesaco Chief Executive Officer Donald-Li told the media Thursday the coronavirus pandemic had brought the difficulties for the people of Pakistan.

"We have launched FreshOne App to support the people for basic daily necessities of life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi," he said, adding the service would be extended to the entire country. They had already sought the permission from the government for starting the logistics service across the country, he said.

Donald-Li said Timesaco had decided to unite tens of thousands of drivers on its platform from different cities to support citizens' mobility issues for purchasing items.

He said the Help-Buy would help the people buy all the items of their daily necessities from the shops, while the Instant-Delivery could help them or the merchants deliver the products at their home.

He said,"Now, the App only supports Android mobile, please to go Google Play Store, and download Tatu Mobility."He said it was the company's mission to make lifestyle and commerce easier and smarter for its consumers in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

During the corona epidemic, as a Chinese-Pakistani company, "we are willing to devote our abilities to support Pakistani people and the government to overcome this situation," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Google Mobile China Company Rawalpindi Buy Commerce Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to conduct ‘Ta’awon Al Haq 12 ..

26 minutes ago

G20 Leaders Pledge 'Adequate Financing' to Contain ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister, federal minister discuss lates ..

1 minute ago

Fumigation spray carried out in different areas of ..

1 minute ago

AJK govt compiles digital data of travelers to com ..

1 minute ago

US to Charge Venezuelan President Maduro With Narc ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.