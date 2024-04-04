Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 04 April 2024
Arslan Farid Published April 04, 2024 | 08:59 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 April 2024 is 234,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 201,390. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 April 2024 is 234,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 201,390.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 215,306 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 184,606.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 234,900
|Rs 215,306
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 201,390
|Rs 184,606
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,139
|Rs 18,461
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report
More Stories From Business
-
Punjab may lead mutual trade to US $ 01b: Uzbek envoy9 hours ago
-
Journalists delegation calls on Jam Kamal11 hours ago
-
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high12 hours ago
-
Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq12 hours ago
-
PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collection13 hours ago
-
Stocks fluctuate on rates outlook, Taiwan quake14 hours ago
-
ICCI NEOC role in emergency response, disaster management13 hours ago
-
KP Govt likely to increase BRT service fare13 hours ago
-
Govt taking practical steps for development of textile sector: Awais Leghari14 hours ago
-
Speakers for increase in FED to mitigate pervasive health hazards15 hours ago
-
Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes16 hours ago
-
Gold hits record peak, oil rises on geopolitical tensions15 hours ago