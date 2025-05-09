CCP holds awareness session on ‘Competition Law at FPCCI’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Islamabad, held an interactive awareness session on Competition Law.

The session focused on the role of competition in promoting economic growth, investment, and consumer welfare, said a press release issued here.

The session was led by Mr. Ahmed Qadir, Director General Advocacy and OIEA, and senior officials including Mr. Salman Zafar, Senior Director and Head of the Cartel and Trade Abuse Department, Mr. Noman Ahmed, Assistant Director, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Mr. Amin Akbar, Assistant Director, Office of Fair Trade.

The event opened with a short video showcasing CCP’s mandate and milestones. Delivering the keynote, Mr. Ahmed Qadir underlined CCP’s vital role in ensuring open markets and safeguarding consumer interests.

He emphasized that fair competition is essential for sustainable economic progress.

Mr. Salman Zafar walked the audience through key provisions of the law.

He highlighted the Commission’s strong enforcement stance and reiterated the importance of collaboration with industry stakeholders like FPCCI.

FPCCI members showed keen interest on what constitutes abuse of dominance and how prohibited agreements affect businesses and consumers in Pakistan’s economy.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, praised CCP’s initiatives and affirmed FPCCI’s support for promoting competitive markets.

He noted that a fair and transparent business environment is critical for national economic advancement.

He also urged the government to improve the business climate by streamlining regulations.

The CCP and FPCCI have reached an agreement to collaborate in the future and to conduct similar sessions for the members of the FPCCI.

During the Q&A segment, FPCCI members raised sector-specific queries covering agriculture, automobiles, edible oil, plastics, and furniture.

The CCP officials addressed each concern in detail, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and market transparency.