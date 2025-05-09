Open Menu

CCP Holds Awareness Session On ‘Competition Law At FPCCI’

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 01:20 PM

CCP holds awareness session on ‘Competition Law at FPCCI’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Islamabad, held an interactive awareness session on Competition Law.

The session focused on the role of competition in promoting economic growth, investment, and consumer welfare, said a press release issued here.

 The session was led by Mr. Ahmed Qadir, Director General Advocacy and OIEA, and senior officials including Mr. Salman Zafar, Senior Director and Head of the Cartel and Trade Abuse Department, Mr. Noman Ahmed, Assistant Director, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Mr. Amin Akbar, Assistant Director, Office of Fair Trade.

The event opened with a short video showcasing CCP’s mandate and milestones. Delivering the keynote, Mr. Ahmed Qadir underlined CCP’s vital role in ensuring open markets and safeguarding consumer interests.

He emphasized that fair competition is essential for sustainable economic progress.

Mr. Salman Zafar walked the audience through key provisions of the law.

He highlighted the Commission’s strong enforcement stance and reiterated the importance of collaboration with industry stakeholders like FPCCI. 

FPCCI members showed keen interest on what constitutes abuse of dominance and how prohibited agreements affect businesses and consumers in Pakistan’s economy. 

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, praised CCP’s initiatives and affirmed FPCCI’s support for promoting competitive markets.

He noted that a fair and transparent business environment is critical for national economic advancement.

He also urged the government to improve the business climate by streamlining regulations.

 The CCP and FPCCI have reached an agreement to collaborate in the future and to conduct similar sessions for the members of the FPCCI. 

During the Q&A segment, FPCCI members raised sector-specific queries covering agriculture, automobiles, edible oil, plastics, and furniture.

The CCP officials addressed each concern in detail, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and market transparency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

2 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

6 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

15 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

15 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

15 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

15 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

15 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

15 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business