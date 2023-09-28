Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2023

Open Menu

Published September 28, 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 September 2023 is 202,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 173,700. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 185,703 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 159,224.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 202,600 Rs 185,703
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 173,700 Rs 159,224
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,370 Rs 15,922

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

