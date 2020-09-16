UrduPoint.com
Today's Gold Rates In Pakistan On 16 September 2020

Arslan Farid 28 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:15 AM

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 September 2020

Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 16 September 2020 is as follows: 104,700 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 122,100 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974
Karachi Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974
Lahore Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974
Islamabad Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974
Rawalpindi Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974
Peshawar Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974
Quetta Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974
Sialkot Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974

Urdu Point keeps updating the gold rates on its website to provide the latest rates to its viewers.

Further details on gold rates can be found in Gold Rate tab of our business section.

Along with the gold rate, currency exchange rates in Open Market and inter-bank market are also available. Foreign Exchange Rates of Pakistani Rupee, US Dollar, Sterling Pound, Euro and many other currencies are also updated for the viewers.

