The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 16 September 2020 is as follows: 104,700 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 122,100 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974 Karachi Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974 Lahore Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974 Islamabad Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974 Rawalpindi Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974 Peshawar Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974 Quetta Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974 Sialkot Rs 104,700 Rs 122,100 Rs 95,974