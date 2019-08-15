Tokyo shares close down after Wall Street rout

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index was down sharply on Thursday after Wall Street shares nosedived on fears for the global economy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index was down sharply on Thursday after Wall Street shares nosedived on fears for the global economy.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.21 percent, or 249.48 points, to close at 20,405.65, while the broader Topix index lost 1.04 percent, or 15.65 points, to 1,483.85.