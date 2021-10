Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed slightly lower Monday on profit-taking as investors awaited corporate earnings and Japan's upcoming general election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.15 percent, or 43.17 points, to 29,025.46, while the broader Topix index fell 0.23 percent, or 4.70 points, to 2,019.23.