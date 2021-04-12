Tokyo stocks close lower amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases 12 april 2021

Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday amid concerns over the outlook for Japan's economy as COVID-19 cases continued to rise with more prefectures added to those where more stringent anti-viral measures have been put in place

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday amid concerns over the outlook for Japan's economy as COVID-19 cases continued to rise with more prefectures added to those where more stringent anti-viral measures have been put in place.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 229.

33 points, or 0.77 percent, from Friday to close the day at 29,538.73.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 4.88 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 1,954.59.

Marine transportation, nonferrous metal and consumer credit issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.