Tokyo, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks gave up early gains and closed slightly lower on Monday as traders eyed developments in the crisis surrounding Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.03 percent, or 8.75 points, to end at 30,240.06, while the broader Topix index slid 0.14 percent, or 3.01 points, to 2,087.74.