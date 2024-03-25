Tokyo Stocks End Lower On Profit-taking
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day winning streak to close lower on Monday, as investors took profits after the key Nikkei index hit record highs last week
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day winning streak to close lower on Monday, as investors took profits after the key Nikkei index hit record highs last week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.16 percent, or 474.31 points, to end at 40,414.12, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.26 percent, or 35.58 points, to 2,777.64.
"Profit-taking was dominant in Tokyo after falls of the Dow index, amid widespread caution over the rapid rise (of the Nikkei index)," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
The dollar fetched 151.24 yen in Asian trade, against 151.40 yen in New York on Friday.
A Japanese finance ministry currency diplomat on Monday hinted at potential intervention in the currency market, referring to the yen's depreciation after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates but indicated monetary easing conditions would continue.
"Clearly there are speculative actions behind the current cheapness of the yen," Masato Kanda told reporters.
"We can't tolerate excessive movement based on speculation, which has a huge negative effect on the national economy," he said.
"We will take appropriate measures against excessive movement without ruling out any means."
Automakers were lower, with Toyota falling 1.08 percent to 3,830 yen and Honda plunging 2.21 percent to 1,879 yen.
Nissan dropped 2.12 percent to 629 yen. After the closing bell, the auto giant announced a new global target of selling one million more vehicles annually in three years' time.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.59 percent to 47,130 yen while Sony Group tumbled 2.97 percent to 13,050 yen.
Recent Stories
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices
HEDP steering committee reviews progress on investment in HEIs
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
Rupee gains one against dollar
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms
Former MD NESPAK conferred Civil Award
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI demands gas tariff hike withdrawal36 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close lower on Monday46 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher1 hour ago
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer1 hour ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 373 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains one against dollar54 seconds ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms55 seconds ago
-
Former MD NESPAK conferred Civil Award1 minute ago
-
Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms1 minute ago
-
Asian markets mixed as key US inflation data looms1 minute ago
-
S. Korea's plastic card spending growth slows in 20231 minute ago