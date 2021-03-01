Tokyo stocks open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after the key Nikkei index tumbled four percent in the previous session, following a mixed close on Wall Street after US bond yields retreated.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.53 percent or 442.80 points at 29,408.81 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.26 percent or 23.49 points to 1,887.98.