Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending gains on Wall Street, which was buoyed by the Federal Reserve's indication it could soon unwind its easing, in line with market expectations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.66 percent or 491.91 points at 30,131.31 while the broader Topix index advanced 1.57 percent or 32.08 points to 2,075.63.