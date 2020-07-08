UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After Wall Street Drop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall Street drop

Tokyo, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with investor sentiment hit by a downswing on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.64 percent, or 144.63 points, to 22,470.06 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.43 percent or 6.81 points at 1,564.90.

"Profit-taking is likely to lead trade in Japanese stocks as sentiment has been dampened by downturns in US shares," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a note.

Global stocks mostly fell Tuesday as fears sparked by fresh lockdowns and bad economic news prompted profit-taking after strong gains in the previous session.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished down 0.9 percent to end a streak of three straight records.

In Tokyo stocks trade on Wednesday, IT investor SoftBank Group fell 2.29 percent to 6,048 Yen as the wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok announced it is pulling out of Hong Kong after a new security law.

TikTok is owned by China's ByteDance, in which SoftBank Group has invested.

Some automakers dropped, with Mazda down 1.81 percent at 649 yen and Suzuki off 2.16 percent at 3,752 yen.

The Dollar was trading at 107.62 yen against 107.54 yen in New York Tuesday afternoon.

mis/sah/axn

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Hong Kong Tokyo Lead New York Stocks Suzuki Mazda

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

6 hours ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

7 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

7 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.