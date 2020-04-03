Tokyo's Nikkei Edges Up After US Gains On Oil Price Spike
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:27 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index inched up on Friday after four days of losses, supported by a cheaper Yen and Wall Street gains on a spike in oil prices.
The benchmark Nikkei index rose 0.01 percent, or 1.47 points, to close at 17,820.19 but the broader Topix index lost 0.36 percent, or 4.74 points, to 1,325.13.