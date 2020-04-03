UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Edges Up After US Gains On Oil Price Spike

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:27 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index inched up on Friday after four days of losses, supported by a cheaper yen and Wall Street gains on a spike in oil prices

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index inched up on Friday after four days of losses, supported by a cheaper Yen and Wall Street gains on a spike in oil prices.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 0.01 percent, or 1.47 points, to close at 17,820.19 but the broader Topix index lost 0.36 percent, or 4.74 points, to 1,325.13.

