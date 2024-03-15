Tokyo's Nikkei Index Ends Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower on Friday with the market weighed down by losses in semiconductor-linked shares
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower on Friday with the market weighed down by losses in semiconductor-linked shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.26 percent, or 99.74 points, to end at 38,707.64, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.35 percent, or 9.21 points, to 2,670.80.
"In the US, major semiconductor stocks such as NVIDIA fell. Chip shares also dropped in Japan, including Tokyo Electron," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.
"But selling was limited ahead of the Bank of Japan policy meeting next week."
The dollar traded at 148.
28 yen, unchanged from the level in New York on Thursday.
Among major shares, Tokyo Electron tumbled 4.86 percent to 35,410 yen while Advantest dropped 1.38 percent to 6,436 yen.
Nippon Steel slid 0.22 percent to 3,578 yen after US President Joe Biden said he is against the proposed sale of US Steel to the Japanese firm.
Nissan jumped 3.19 percent to 581.6 yen and Honda rose 1.74 percent to 1,782.5 yen after they said they would hold a press conference.
The two firms said in a joint statement they had agreed to explore a strategic partnership in electric vehicles and other areas.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, W ..
PM inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign
How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and Business Opportunities
US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides after record
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai
Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore, Sharjah
Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 2025
Speakers underscore growing Islamophobia in western, non-western parts of world
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Tokyo stocks open lower
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides after record13 minutes ago
-
Temporary ban on banana, onion exports implemented for Ramazan: Jam Kamal Khan30 minutes ago
-
Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore, Sharjah13 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower17 minutes ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on March 1817 minutes ago
-
McDonald's hit by system failure at Asian outlets2 hours ago
-
Xizang's retail sales up 21 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
China's yuan loans grow by 6.37 trln yuan in first 2 months17 minutes ago
-
Rupee extends recovery, gains 03 paisa against dollar17 minutes ago
-
Chairman BoD KP Economic Zones visits Mohmand Zone3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.35 pc3 hours ago
-
CDWP approved 2 development projects worth Rs 7.87 billion4 hours ago