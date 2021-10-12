Traffic police to launch crackdown against LPG user commercial vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :District traffic police have been directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against commercial vehicles using LPG cylinders and overloading to minimize road mishap risk.

DSP Traffic Police Waseem Jhakar has directed all traffic police officials to check commercial vehicles and ensure strict action over use of LPG cylinders, overloading.

He said that the special crackdown was being launched across the district to reduce road mishap risk adding that all commercial vehicles including buses, wagons, auto-rickshaws and others would be checked during the crackdown.

He said that the traffic police not only ensuring efforts for uninterrupted traffic flow but also committed to secure public lives from mishaps. He said that the commercial vehicles would not be allowed to put public lives on risk.