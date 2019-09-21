UrduPoint.com
Travel Giant Thomas Cook Fails To Find Private Funds To Avert Collapse: Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:24 PM

Iconic British travel firm Thomas Cook has failed to find further private investment to stave off collapse and is now relying on an unlikely government bailout, a source close the matter told AFP on Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Iconic British travel firm Thomas Cook has failed to find further private investment to stave off collapse and is now relying on an unlikely government bailout, a source close the matter told AFP on Saturday.

The operator said Friday that it needed 200 million ($250 million, 227 million Euros) -- in addition to the 900-million rescue deal secured last month -- or else face administration, which could potentially trigger Britain's largest repatriation since World War II.

A source close to the negotiations told AFP that the company had failed to find the �200 million from private investors and would collapse unless the government intervened.

But ministers are unlikely to step in due to worries about the pioneering operator's longer-term viability, the Times reported on Saturday, leaving it on the brink of collapse and stranding up to 150,000 British holiday makers abroad.

"We will know by tomorrow if agreement is reached," the source told AFP.

Two years ago, the collapse of Monarch Airlines prompted the British government to take emergency action to return 110,000 stranded passengers, costing taxpayers some 60 million on hiring planes.

The government at the time described it as Britain's "biggest-ever peacetime repatriation".

Thousands of workers could also lose their jobs, with the 178-year-old company employing about 22,000 staff worldwide, including 9,000 in Britain.

Chinese peer Fosun, which was already the biggest shareholder in Thomas Cook, agreed last month to inject 450 million into the business.

In return, the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate acquired a 75-percent stake in Thomas Cook's tour operating division and 25-percent of its airline unit.

Creditors and banks agreed to inject another 450 million under the recapitalisation plan announced in August, converting their debt in exchange for a 75-percent stake in the airline and 25 percent of the tour operating unit.

Thomas Cook in May revealed that first-half losses widened on a major write-down, caused in part by Brexit uncertainty that delayed summer holiday bookings. The group, which has around 600 stores across the UK, has also come under pressure from fierce online competition.

Related Topics

UK Exchange Business Company United Kingdom Brexit May August World War From Government Agreement Million Jobs

