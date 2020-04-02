UrduPoint.com
Trump Expects Russia, Saudis To Cut Oil Output By 10Mln Barrels - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:26 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he expects and hopes Saudi Arabia and Russia will cut oil output by 10 million barrels to stabilize plummeting oil prices.

"I expect and hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 million barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil and gas industry!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump added that he just spoke with Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman who, according to the US president, conducted talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the mater.

