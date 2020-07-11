Trump Says Biden Plagiarized Best Parts of His Economic Program, But Will Never Succeed

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that his Democratic rival Joe Biden has plagiarized parts of the president's economic program, but Biden's plan will not succeed reviving the US economy if put to the test because of overreliance on increasing taxes and regulations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that his Democratic rival Joe Biden has plagiarized parts of the president's economic program, but Biden's plan will not succeed reviving the US economy if put to the test because of overreliance on increasing taxes and regulations.

"He [Biden] plagiarized from me, but he can never pull it up. He likes plagiarizing," Trump said before leaving the White House for Florida.

On Thursday, Biden pledged to rebuild the US economy, which has been significantly affected by the restrictive measures implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Biden campaign said the former vice president's economic plan calls for higher taxes on large corporations to help fund relief for working families, small businesses and communities. Biden's plan also envisions massive infrastructure investments targeting roads, bridges, energy grids, schools and providing universal access to broadband.

Trump emphasized that Biden is saying the right things because he copied from his - the president's - economic program, but the substance of Biden's plan will not bring the success that Trump achieved prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic or the success it envisions to achieve again.

"He said the right things, because he is copying what I have done. But the difference is he can't do it. He can't do the same because he is raising taxes way too much, he is raising everybody's taxes. He is also putting tremendous amounts of regulations back on," Trump said.

Trump said his decision to lower taxes and reduce regulations are the two Primary reasons that allowed him to create "the greatest economy we have ever had."