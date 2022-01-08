UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Find Solution To High Prices, Inflation Soon - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Turkey to Find Solution to High Prices, Inflation Soon - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised a prompt solution to the economic crisis, which has driven consumer prices 36% up over the past year.

"The problem of high prices, interest and inflation worries our citizens.

As soon as possible, this problem will also find its solution, as a solution to the exchange rate problem was found," Erdogan said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Konya-Karaman high-speed train line.

Over the last year, the Turkish Currency suffered a sharp fall, losing over 50% of its value with $1 equating to 18.4 lira in late December 2021, opposed to 7.4 lira in January 2021.

In December, Erdogan unveiled a strategy to curb the lira's drop, The plan was criticized by the opposition, which accused the leader of economic incompetence dragging the country into a deeper crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Lira Tayyip Erdogan January December Opposition

Recent Stories

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release ..

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul

51 minutes ago
 FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

3 hours ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

3 hours ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

3 hours ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.