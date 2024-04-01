Turkish stock exchange opens week in green

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 9,234.48 points, hiking 1.01%, or 92.08 points, from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose by 0.69% to close at 9,142.

40 points with a daily transaction volume of 93 billion Turkish liras ($2.88 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 32.4295 as of 09.54 a.m. local time (0654GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 34.9858, while a British pound traded for 40.9513 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $87.28 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,281.70.