Two People Killed, Four Injured In Fire At Oil Plant Near Russia's Irkutsk - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Two people have died, and four others have been injured in a fire at an oil plant in the city of Angarsk in the Russian region of Irkutsk, the Russian Investigative Committee in the Irkutsk region said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region, said that a fire broke out at a processing unit of the Angarsk Petrochemical Company industrial plant at an area of 2,500 square meters. He added that two people, injured during the fire, were taken to a hospital.

"According to the investigation, today at around 6:00 a.

m. (local time, 22:00 GMT), a fire broke out at the processing unit of the industrial site in the Angarsk urban district of the Irkutsk region. Four people were injured, one of them was hospitalized with a head injury, and two died as a result of the fire," the committee said in a statement.

The committee said that it has initiated a criminal case on violation of industrial safety at hazardous facilities, adding that it has seized technical and other documents, launched an examination of the facility, and started questioning witnesses.

