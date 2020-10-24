(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The United Business Group (UBG),the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country, Saturday nominated veteran trade leader Khalid Tawab from Karachi as it's presidential candidate for the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry being held on December 30.

President SAARC chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik who is also Chairman UBG said in press release that high level 20 members core committee held marathon session with UBG patron in chief SM Muneer in chair.

He said that the UBG provincial level scrutiny committees submitted their recommendations to core committee for the award tickets to the best candidates contesting elections for the slots of President, SVP and VPs.

He said Rauf Mukhtar has been nominated as candidate for senior Vice President while the Names of VPs seats will be announced shortly after further deliberations and consultations with provincial and local leaders.

He said that the best highly educated young traders enjoying the highest degree of integrity with a spirit of serving the business community will be awarded tickets on merit with consensus.

He said under rotation policy, federation President will belong to Sindh province.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said UBG would win the FPCCI elections as business community is in no mood to try those who had been tested in the past.

He claimed that UBG will clean sweep federation election as 85 per cent of elected office bearers of chambers belonged to our group.

He said that "traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community".

"We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders."Iftikhar Malik said that UBG will act as a bridge between traders and government and all out efforts will be made on top priority to take care of the interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests.

UBG core committee members drawn across the country including FATA,Islamabad attended the meeting and shared their views on the recommendations for nominations.