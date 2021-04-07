UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Launches New Regulator To Prevent Tech Giants From Abusing Market Dominance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

UK Launches New Regulator to Prevent Tech Giants From Abusing Market Dominance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United Kingdom has launched a new regulator to prevent tech giants such as Facebook and Google from exploiting their market dominance, eliminating competition and curbing the development of online innovations, the UK government said on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the so-called Digital Markets Unit (DMU), based in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), will first look at how codes of conduct could work in practice to govern relations between big tech companies and groups such as content providers and advertisers that are using online platforms to reach their potential customers.

"The unit will work closely with the CMA enforcement teams already taking action to address practices by digital firms, which harm competition and lead to poor outcomes for consumers and businesses. This includes taking enforcement action against Google and Apple, and scrutinising mergers involving Facebook and eBay," the press release read.

The UK government is expected to consult on the design of the "new pro-competition regime" later this year and adopt the necessary legislative acts to put the DMU on a statutory footing.

"Today is a major milestone in the path to creating the world's most competitive online markets, with consumers, entrepreneurs and content publishers at their heart. The Digital Markets Unit has launched and I've asked it to begin by looking at the relationships between platforms and content providers, and platforms and digital advertisers," UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said as quoted in the press release.

UK business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng believes that the new pro-competition online regime will help to curb the dominance of tech giants, result in innovation development and allow smaller firms to stay in play.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Google Business Poor Facebook Lead United Kingdom Apple Market From Government

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen breaks silence, says he may join P ..

34 seconds ago

UAE Press: UAE role model in peaceful use of nucle ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

11 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.