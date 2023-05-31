UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Biggs Says Concerned About 'Trajectory' Of McCarthy-Democrat Deal

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 09:46 PM

US Congressman Biggs Says Concerned About 'Trajectory' of McCarthy-Democrat Deal

US Congressman Andy Biggs said on Wednesday that he is concerned about the trajectory of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's deal with President Joe Biden to raise the United States' debt ceiling, arguing it could signal the emergence of a coalition with Democrats over certain Republican colleagues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) US Congressman Andy Biggs said on Wednesday that he is concerned about the trajectory of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's deal with President Joe Biden to raise the United States' debt ceiling, arguing it could signal the emergence of a coalition with Democrats over certain Republican colleagues.

"I'm concerned about the trajectory of Speaker McCarthy's term," Biggs said in a statement via Twitter. "The McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling deal represents a new coalition where Speaker McCarthy will go to Democrats more than his own party."

The emerging coalition between McCarthy and Democrats should concern the entire Republican conference, Biggs added.

Over the weekend, McCarthy and Biden struck a deal to raise the US debt ceiling for two years in exchange for limited fiscal reforms, such as resuming student loan repayment and slashing some Internal Revenue Service funding.

The deal drew criticism from some Republican members of Congress, including the House Freedom Caucus. The lawmakers have expressed concerns about the amount of spending authorized by the legislation in comparison to the House-passed Limit, Save, Grow Act.

Biggs said that he is focused on opposing the current deal, when asked during a Fox news interview about the possibility of removing McCarthy as speaker. It is "hard to say" what will happen regarding McCarthy's leadership, Biggs said.

The US House is expected to vote on the legislation later on Wednesday. If passed by the House, the Senate is set to immediately begin consideration. The US is expected to default on its financial obligations starting June 5 if an agreement to raise the debt ceiling is not finalized.

