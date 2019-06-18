UrduPoint.com
US Delegation Discusses Possible LNG Cooperation During Meeting In Vietnam - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:11 PM

A US delegation led by Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Francis Fannon discussed the possibility of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) collaboration during a meeting with Vietnamese officials in Hanoi, the US State Department said in a press release on Tuesday

"The United States and Vietnam had positive discussions on possible collaboration on activities under the Asia EDGE (Enhancing Development and Growth Through Energy) initiative to support the implementation of sound electricity and natural gas resources, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable energy, and energy efficient technologies, as discussed at the US-Vietnam Energy Security Dialogue," the release said.

The bilateral meeting in Hanoi took place on Monday, with Vice Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An leading the Vietnamese delegation.

Both sides also agreed on the importance of the US-Vietnam bilateral energy relationship, the release said.

