US Dollar Rises As Expectations For Imminent Fed Rate Cut Ebb
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
The dollar pushed higher Thursday behind a series of comments from Federal Reserve officials, dimming hopes for imminent interest rate cuts while US stocks finished mostly lower
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The dollar pushed higher Thursday behind a series of comments from Federal Reserve officials, dimming hopes for imminent interest rate cuts while US stocks finished mostly lower.
Statements over the last day or so from New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman have helped lift US Treasury yields as investors bet that the Fed will cut interest rates fewer times, if at all, in 2024, than was initially expected.
Boris Kovacevic, global macro strategist at Convera, said it has become "a perfect environment for the Greenback to shine," according to a post on X, the former Twitter.
Besides the shift in Fed policy, Kovacevic said the greenback is benefiting as a "haven" investment amid geopolitical worries and by other central banks signaling they will soon cut interest rates.
However, the shifting central bank outlook has weighed on US equities.
After gains by bourses in Europe and Asia, the Dow eked out only a modest gain Thursday, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell.
"Price action feeds on itself," Karl Haeling of LBBW said of the lackluster session. "People see the market going down and they say, 'Get me out'."
Back in currency markets, the yen and won were in focus after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joined her Japanese and South Korean counterparts in saying they were keeping an eye on movements.
The statement came after South Korea's Choi Sang-mok and Japan's Shunichi Suzuki shared "serious concerns" on the recent weakness of their currencies and agreed to take "appropriate actions" to counter extreme volatility.
Analysts said the statement with Yellen suggested Washington would not push back against intervention by the countries.
The yen has lost almost nine percent this year and the won about seven percent.
"The fact that the yen has resumed its selling suggests traders are now either testing the patience of authorities or calling their bluff, as verbal intervention has so far been ineffective," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack
DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic
ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally
Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: DPO
Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon
Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for citizens: Commissioner
PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular the ..
Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Hari ..
More Stories From Business
-
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack22 minutes ago
-
Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku32 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points1 hour ago
-
Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar32 minutes ago
-
Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slury32 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index tumbles 3% in morning trade3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.79 percent3 hours ago
-
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 500 to Rs 250,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Philippines posts 1.2 bln USD surplus in March29 minutes ago
-
Japanese auto giant Nissan cuts sales, profit forecasts5 hours ago
-
Finance Minister commends WB’s blueprint to propel Pakistan to High Middle-Income status29 minutes ago