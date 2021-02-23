UrduPoint.com
Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:04 PM

US Economy Seen Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels By First Half of 2021 - Powell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) US GDP growth is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the first half of 2021, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell told the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

"By the first half of the year," Powell said in response to a question on when US gross domestic product growth could be expected to show the same levels as in February 2020.

However, Powell told the Committee earlier that the outlook for the US economy remained "highly uncertain" and the recovery appears uneven and far from complete despite the achieved progress.

