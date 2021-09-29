UrduPoint.com

US, EU Officials Discuss Challenges Posed By China, Non-Market Economies - Trade Rep.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

US, EU Officials Discuss Challenges Posed by China, Non-Market Economies - Trade Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis discussed a range of issues on Tuesday, including challenges allegedly posed by China and non-market economies for American and European businesses and workers, the Office of the US Trade Representative said.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today met with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a release. "Ambassador Tai and Executive Vice President Dombrovskis discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, including WTO reform and the upcoming MC12 agenda, as well as the challenges posed by non-market countries and economies, including China, that undermine American and European workers and businesses.

"

Tai expressed optimism about the trade relationship between the European Union and the United States ahead the Trade and Technology Council meetings scheduled for Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Trade and Technology Council aims to coordinate approaches to global trade, economic and technology issues and addressing unfair competition and the misuse of new technologies.

Earlier in September, Dombrovskis' said cooperation on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of Things, information communication technologies security and competitiveness, data governance and secure supply chains will also be the focus of the Trade and Technology Council.

The US and EU agreed to launch the Trade and Technology Council at the bilateral summit in Brussels in mid-June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Technology Katherine China European Union Brussels Pittsburgh United States September

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Metal tariff talks with US in 'advanced stages': E ..

Metal tariff talks with US in 'advanced stages': EU official

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.