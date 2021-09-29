US, EU Officials Discuss Challenges Posed by China, Non-Market Economies - Trade Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis discussed a range of issues on Tuesday, including challenges allegedly posed by China and non-market economies for American and European businesses and workers, the Office of the US Trade Representative said.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today met with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a release. "Ambassador Tai and Executive Vice President Dombrovskis discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, including WTO reform and the upcoming MC12 agenda, as well as the challenges posed by non-market countries and economies, including China, that undermine American and European workers and businesses.

"

Tai expressed optimism about the trade relationship between the European Union and the United States ahead the Trade and Technology Council meetings scheduled for Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Trade and Technology Council aims to coordinate approaches to global trade, economic and technology issues and addressing unfair competition and the misuse of new technologies.

Earlier in September, Dombrovskis' said cooperation on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of Things, information communication technologies security and competitiveness, data governance and secure supply chains will also be the focus of the Trade and Technology Council.

The US and EU agreed to launch the Trade and Technology Council at the bilateral summit in Brussels in mid-June.