Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:08 PM

US Inflation Gauge CPI Grows 4.2%, Most in a Year Since 2008 - Labor Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The US Consumer price Index, a measure of inflation, grew by 4.2 percent over a one-year period in April for its largest increase in almost 13 years, the Labor Department announced on Wednesday.

"Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 4.2 percent before seasonal adjustment," the department said, breaking down the data. "This is the largest 12-month increase since a 4.9-percent increase for the period ending September 2008."

