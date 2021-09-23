US Jobless Claims at 351,000, Below Key 400,000 Mark for 8th Week Running - Labor Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) US jobless claims were at 351,000 last week, remaining below the key 400,000 level for an eight week in a row in continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Labor Department showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending September 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 351,000," the department said in a news release.

While claims in the latest week rose by 16,000 from the previous week's revised level of 335,000, they have not crossed the 400,000 bar since the week ended July 31.