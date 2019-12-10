UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Seizure Of Syrian Oil Fields 'Act Of Piracy' - Virginia State Senator

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Military Seizure of Syrian Oil Fields 'Act of Piracy' - Virginia State Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The US move to control the oil fields in northeastern Syria is an act of privacy and theft of resources that belong to the people of the country, Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"Seizing the Syrian oil fields was simply an act of piracy. It's stealing, plain and simple," Black, who has met President Bashar Assad twice, said. "The oil belongs to all the people of Syria. It doesn't belong to the Kurdish minority, and it doesn't belong to American oil companies."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Minority Oil Virginia All

Recent Stories

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

36 minutes ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

2 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

2 hours ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.