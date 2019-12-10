US Military Seizure of Syrian Oil Fields 'Act of Piracy' - Virginia State Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The US move to control the oil fields in northeastern Syria is an act of privacy and theft of resources that belong to the people of the country, Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"Seizing the Syrian oil fields was simply an act of piracy. It's stealing, plain and simple," Black, who has met President Bashar Assad twice, said. "The oil belongs to all the people of Syria. It doesn't belong to the Kurdish minority, and it doesn't belong to American oil companies."