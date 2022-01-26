US Negotiating Extra Gas Supplies for Europe as Tensions With Russia Mount - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States is scrambling to secure extra supplies of natural gas for Europe over fears that Russia could turn off the vent if it were cut off from the global payments system, media reported.

A senior US administration official told the Washington Post on Tuesday that the US government had held talks with gas producers in the middle East, Asia and North Africa, as well as domestically, about whether they could "temporarily surge" their output.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to host Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the White House on Monday, where they will reportedly discuss Qatari gas exports to Europe.

Russian deputy parliament speaker told media this week that if the US followed through on its threat to switch Russia off the SWIFT international payments system it would not receive money but European buyers would not get the goods, and that includes natural gas.