US Not Surprised By Putin's Comments On Cutting Oil Production - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 12:59 AM

US Not Surprised by Putin's Comments on Cutting Oil Production - White House

The United States is not surprised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on cutting oil production in response to the oil price cap, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States is not surprised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on cutting oil production in response to the oil price cap, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are not surprised by those comments. It's actually not really new.

I mean, the Russians have been squawking about that in the past and I don't want to get into addressing a hypothetical or something that we actually don't know is actually going to happen," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, Putin said that Russia will not sell its oil to unfriendly countries that implement the $60 price cap and is considering a possible reduction in oil production.

