UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Retreat From Records As Jobs Report Tops Estimates

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:52 PM

US stocks retreat from records as jobs report tops estimates

Wall Street stocks pulled back early Friday, retreating from records as the US employment report showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in January

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks pulled back early Friday, retreating from records as the US employment report showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in January.

Employers added 225,000 new non-farm jobs last month, far surpassing expectations, although unemployment edged up by a tenth to 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported.

Markets continued to monitor the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 630 lives and significantly slowed Chinese economic activity, but which is still viewed as unlikely to significantly derail the global economy.

Analysts said the early losses in US stocks reflected a "consolidation" phase following four straight days of gains that have lifted valuations.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 29,221.41.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent to 3,332.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.5 percent to 9,524.54.

Uber Technologies surged 5.7 percent as it moved up the target date for becoming profitable to the fourth quarter of 2020, rather than in 2021.

Ford dropped 2.2 percent after it promoted Jim Farley to chief operating officer and announced automotive president Joe Hinrichs will retire. Shares have been under pressure following a disappointing 2020 outlook released earlier this week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China January Stocks 2020 From Dow Jones Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Anti-Terror Laws Must Prioritize Public Safety, ..

34 seconds ago

Merkel's party in turmoil after far-right vote deb ..

35 seconds ago

Markets take a breather after rally

37 seconds ago

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakh ..

41 seconds ago

Tariq Mengal calls on Lahore Waste Management Comp ..

32 minutes ago

French wine exports to US plunge in wake of Trump ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.