UrduPoint.com

US To Cut Gas Exports In July By 150,000 Tonnes Due To Accident At LNG Plant - Consultancy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 07:03 PM

US to Cut Gas Exports in July by 150,000 Tonnes Due to Accident at LNG Plant - Consultancy

The United States may reduce the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe by 150,000 tonnes in July following the accident at the Texas-based Freeport LNG plant, an energy expert at the Russian company Vygon Consulting, Ivan Timonin, told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The United States may reduce the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe by 150,000 tonnes in July following the accident at the Texas-based Freeport LNG plant, an energy expert at the Russian company Vygon Consulting, Ivan Timonin, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Freeport LNG, the operator of one of the largest US LNG plants, announced that it would be closed after the explosion and fire occurred on June 8 at the plant for at least three months, while a full restoration of work is not expected until the end of the year. The US energy ministry said in July that the closure of the plant would reduce the country's LNG export capacity by about 2 billion cubic feet per day or about 17% of total capacity.

The ministry lowered its export forecast for the second half of the year to an average of 10.5 billion cubic feet per day, a decrease of 14% compared to the June forecast.

"In total, in the first half of 2022, 65 million tonnes of LNG were sent to Europe, of which 9 million tonnes - in June. Some decrease - within 150,000 tonnes - can be expected in July due to the disposal of the Freeport plant, which managed to send to Europe comparable volumes for the first half of last month," Timonin said.

Timonin added that in the first half of 2022, Europe was the priority market for the US as about 70% of all LNG produced in the US was sent to the region. In comparison, the amount of exported LNG for the same period last year was 33%, Timonin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Fire Russia Europe Company Same Freeport United States May June July Gas Market All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bid to smuggle wheat foiled; 400 bags confiscated

Bid to smuggle wheat foiled; 400 bags confiscated

2 minutes ago
 Indian troops committing systematic HR abuses in I ..

Indian troops committing systematic HR abuses in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 One new dengue patient surfaced in RWP

One new dengue patient surfaced in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt made tight security arrangement for by ..

Punjab govt made tight security arrangement for by-polls: Ali Haider Gillani

2 minutes ago
 Meeting held to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman S ..

Meeting held to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman Secretariat

6 minutes ago
 Minister expresses grief over demise of former ANP ..

Minister expresses grief over demise of former ANP MPA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.