Uzbekistan Security Service Says Prevented Smuggling of Over $1Mln in Foreign Currency

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The State Security Service (SGB) of Uzbekistan has arrested three citizens trying to smuggle over $1 million worth of foreign Currency to neighboring Kazakhstan, the service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the service, its agents arrested two cargo train operators trying to smuggle $971,000, 47,700 Euros ($57,400) and 3.4 million rubles ($45,000). The money was stashed in the electronic train that they were driving to Kazakhstan.

"During the conducted operation, the SGB agents prevented the smuggling of foreign currency worth more than $ 1 million outside of our country," the service's spokesperson said.

The pre-investigation check discovered that the currency was provided by a resident of the Zangiota district of the Tashkent region, who was also arrested.

The country's law enforcement authorities regularly report seizures of large sums of smuggled currency. The security service and experts, the growth of currency smuggling was boosted by the 2017 liberalization of Uzbekistan's currency policy.