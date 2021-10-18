UrduPoint.com

Value-added Textile Sector Demands Ban Of Cotton Yarn Export

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:49 PM

Value-added textile sector demands ban of cotton yarn export

The value-added textile sector has demanded an immediate ban on cotton yarn export and total elimination of the regulatory duty on import of raw material

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The value-added textile sector has demanded an immediate ban on cotton yarn export and total elimination of the regulatory duty on import of raw material.

Addressing a press conference, Mian Kashif Zia, zonal chairman of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), said that value-added textile sector was playing a key role in creating job opportunities and therefore the government must resolve its issues on priority basis.

Atif Munir Sheikh, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said that despite 80% extra production of cotton, we were facing a cotton shortage of 35-45% and to fulfill this gap, we would have to import cotton. He demanded that the government must clamp a ban on export of cotton yarn and lower the regulatory duty on its import to zero. He said that we would have to depend on 70% imports for our exports as we are playing at 30-70%.

He said the sector was indebted to the government that had cleared Rs 275 billion refunds of the last 11 years. However, it was a demand of the sector that the government should ensure availability of raw material at reasonable rates.

Shahzad Azam Khan, central chairman PHMA, said the real economic strength of Pakistan was its well-developed textile sector and the government must ban yarn export to provide cotton yarn to the domestic textile sector.

Waheed Khaliq Ramey, Chairman Power Looms Owners Association, Arif Ihsan Malik Central Chairman All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufactures Association (APBUMA), Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz of All Pakistan Cotton Power Loom Association, Shakeel Ansari of Sizing Association, Shafiq Rafi of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association and Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Shortage Exports Import Job Chamber Shakeel Commerce Textile Cotton All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centr ..

ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centre in Al Dhafra

5 minutes ago
 Papua New Guinea parliament chief proposes electio ..

Papua New Guinea parliament chief proposes election delay

26 seconds ago
 Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Visits Poland to Ne ..

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Visits Poland to Negotiate Gas Supplies

27 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka records over 7,000 tourists arrivals in ..

Sri Lanka records over 7,000 tourists arrivals in October

30 seconds ago
 More Chinese agricultural technologies to flow int ..

More Chinese agricultural technologies to flow into Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

16 minutes ago
 Holy Prophet's (SAW) life, role model for entire m ..

Holy Prophet's (SAW) life, role model for entire mankind

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.