VEON Presents Digital Operator Success Story At Investor Conference In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

VEON, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, recently participated in an investor conference organized by New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group in New York, highlighting the achievements of its digital operator strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) VEON, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, recently participated in an investor conference organized by New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group in New York, highlighting the achievements of its digital operator strategy.

According to VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu, VEON had a tailored digital operator approach in each of its markets, going beyond traditional telecommunications and providing digital experiences that are locally relevant.

"This results in not only the growth of our market share in our industry but also the expansion of our overall wallet share in terms of the value generated in adjacent verticals. We are happy to see that investors understand and appreciate VEON’s track record of success based on this model and the future opportunities that this transformation brings,” he said, according to a news release.

At the NSR/BCG conference, VEON provided a case in point for its digital transformation by highlighting the journey of Jazz, Pakistan’s largest mobile operator which has successfully evolved its business model into being a provider of digital experiences.

Aamir Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Jazz, while addressing the conference on “NSR/BCG Future Series: The Future of Wireless, AI, and Convergence”, said:“As Pakistan's largest digital operator, our purpose is to improve the lives and livelihoods of our people by unlocking the power of digital and financial inclusion.

"A key driver of our solid topline growth is our digital operator strategy, which is rooted in our commitment to offering our customers exceptional services, achieving a 29% increase in the third quarter of 2023.

"Our financial services, JazzCash, and Mobilink Bank, serve tens of millions of customers, contributing to financial inclusion in the country and addressing the increasing demand in a significantly underserved market. As a result, our financial services are growing at a rate that is double that of our overall business.”

