UrduPoint.com

VIS Assigns IER To ARFL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 07:07 PM

VIS assigns IER to ARFL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings to Al-Razzaq Fibres (Private) Limited at single A minus/A-two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings to Al-Razzaq Fibres (Private) Limited at single A minus/A-two.

Long-term rating of 'A-' denotes good credit quality; protection factors are adequate. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. Short-term rating of 'A-2' signifies good certainty of timely payment. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound. Access to capital markets is good. Risk factors are small. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, says release on Tuesday.

Incorporated in 2013 as a private limited concern, Al-Razzaq Fibres (Private) Limited is involved in the manufacturing of griege fabric for both the local and export market.

The Company has also launched its own retail brand in 2017 under the name "Saya". Registered office of the Company is situated in P.E.C.H.S. Karachi, while plant and warehouses are located in Nooriabad, and Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi.

Assigned ratings underpin Company's focus on increasing backward integration with the establishment of a spinning unit, currently underway, as well as capacity addition initiatives undertaken to cater to increasing demand while generating operational efficiencies in due course.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Company Korangi May 2017 Market P

Recent Stories

IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker ..

IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker driver for saving lives

7 minutes ago
 Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims co ..

Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims concludes

7 minutes ago
 Small factory owners demand facilitation to boost ..

Small factory owners demand facilitation to boost up industrialization in KP

9 minutes ago
 CPO conducted surprise visit to various police sta ..

CPO conducted surprise visit to various police stations

9 minutes ago
 Music show to start on 23rd

Music show to start on 23rd

9 minutes ago
 Proteas duo make their move in ODI women rankings

Proteas duo make their move in ODI women rankings

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.