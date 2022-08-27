UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says Early Gas Purchases Saved Serbia From Bankruptcy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Vucic Says Early Gas Purchases Saved Serbia From Bankruptcy

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) If Serbia had not filled its gas reserves in May, it would have been unable to pay for gas and gone bankrupt amid current prices of 4,000 Euros ($3,990) per 1,000 cubic meters, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

"Previously we purchased large volumes of gas, which we stored in Hungary, at much lower prices than today. Taking into account the current prices, what we bought at lower prices saved Serbia from bankruptcy," Vucic said.

Under the current three-year agreement with Gazprom Belgrade meets about 63% of its needs of 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year at the price of 800 million euros. The rest 1.2 billion cubic meters the Serbian authorities are forced to buy separately on the market, he said.

"Today's price, and you can't buy (gas) for less than $4,300 per 1,000 cubic meters, taking into account intermediaries and delivery, but we will say is 4,000 euros. Then 1.2 billion cubic meters would have cost us 4.8 billion euros. But the entire budget of Serbia is 13.

5 billion euros. Do you understand that this means bankruptcy? Fortunately, we have been stocking our reserves at a different price since May," the Serbian president said.

Vucic said on August 8 that Serbia had reached a historic maximum in terms of natural gas reserves inside the country and on the territory of Hungary, which at that time amounted to 262 million cubic meters of gas in the Serbian part of the underground storage in Banatski Dvor, and another 200 million cubic meters in Hungary.

At the end of July, the authorities introduced an unofficial state of emergency from August 1 to March 31 in connection with the global crisis and its impact on energy and food supplies.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow in the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Budget Buy Belgrade Price Serbia Hungary March May July August Gas Market From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

2 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

6 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.